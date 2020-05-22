Khloe Kardashian Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Darker Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

After years of flirting with various blonde shades, Khloe Kardashian dialed it back to her more natural hair color. The ‘KUWTK’ star debuted a darker yet still highlighted ‘do!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is a brunette once again — well, kind of. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who for years has been going blonder and blonder until hitting platinum, decided to revert to her more natural brown hair color! On May 22, Khloe debuted photos of her dark hair makeover, but the dye job was still appropriate for summer.

Instead of a coffee-colored shade, Khloe opted for golden brown hair with lighter streaks here and there (so, Khloe hasn’t entirely stepped away from bleach). Celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who teamed up with fellow A-list hair wizard Tracey Cunningham for the special project, called the look “BRONDE BOMBSHELL.”

“Love the bronde!!!!!,” Kim Kardashian gushed under Andrew’s post, and even more stars jumped into the comments section of Khloe’s post to leave their thoughts on the hair makeover. “This colour [heart eye emojis],” model Winnie Harlow wrote, and Kim Zolciak gushed, “Absoluely stunning [fire emojis].” Fans loved to see the return of Khloe’s combination of blonde and brown hair, reminiscent of earlier seasons of KUWTK when she was slowly transitioning into a full-on blonde. “Bronde has finally returned.. we missed you baby,” a fan commented, to which Khloe replied, “Hahahaha amen.”

Khloe dyed her hair platinum blonde in Dec. 2018, and had been rocking nearly white-blonde hair ever since. She has previously entertained the idea of rocking a more natural blonde color, though, like when the Good American co-founder shared a photo of herself wearing a caramel ponytail extension in Feb. 2020. “Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde??? Let me know…Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don’t know,” Khloe wrote in the caption. However, just five days later, she debuted a short, bright blonde bob. It looks like Khloe has changed her mind yet again!