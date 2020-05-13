Breaking News
Khloe Kardashian Confirms She’s Not Pregnant With 2nd Child With Tristan: I’m ‘Disgusted’

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian went on an angry rant days after rumors spread that she was expecting Tristan Thompson’s 2nd child.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has had it with people talking about her personal life. The Good American founder confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson, 28, are not expecting baby number two only hours after reports started to swirl that she had a bun in the oven. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!,” she exclaimed on her Twitter on Wednesday, May 13. “I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian confirms she’s not pregnant. Credit: Twitter

TMZ also doubled down on Khloe’s claims about her not being pregnant minutes before she took to her social media to address the news. The rumors began after fans hypothesized that she was with child due to the mother-of-one constantly posting photos of pink flowers on her Instagram stories. She and Tristan welcomed their daughter True Thompson, 2, in April 2018.

Story still developing. 