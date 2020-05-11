Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Massive Balloon Display From Tristan Thompson On Mother’s Day

It seems that Khloe Kardashian had an uplifting Mother’s Day. The ‘KUWTK’ star revealed the ginormous present she got from baby True and her daddy, Tristan Thompson!

“Thank you, Tristan [Thompson] and True for my gorgeous balloons,” Khloe Kardashian posted to her Instagram on Mother’s Day (May 10.) In a video that featured Kayne West’s “Water” playing in the background, Khloe, 35, shared the massive red balloon installation that @BaloonAndPaper delivered, courtesy of Khloe’s daughter and baby daddy. The arch formed the top half of a heart, and underneath rested balloon letters that spelled out “MOM.” It was an extravagant display of love from Tristan and True on Khloe’s special day.

True was also seemingly behind the cake that Khloe also received – or, at least, it was Tristan whose credit card got charged. The elaborate 3-D treat had an (edible?) tree decoration on top and frosting hearts, making a trail down to a daughter giving the best heart of all to her mother. “Happy Mother’s Day, Mamma.” Khloe, when sharing the photo to her IG account, said she was “feeling very loved.” After that, how couldn’t she?

Tristan pulled out the stops for this year’s Mother’s Day. Along with the gifts he got for Khloe, he also sent Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flowers. Kim, 39, shared how much she “loved” the gift to her Instagram, and Kourt said that it was “so nice” of Tristan to get her flowers for Mother’s Day. His generosity didn’t stop there, as he also got Kris Jenner some flowers too. Kris being the “backbone” of the family, means that she gets spoiled on Mother’s Day, especially since she’s why “the family [is] so accepting of the men in the girls’ lives,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It will be no surprise to see Tristan, Scott [Disick], Kanye, and Travis [Scott] do this. They are very thankful for Kris.”

Before sharing the photo of her balloons, Khloe posted her own celebratory message to “All the mamas out there,” hoping that, “may you be spoiled each and every day, but today, may you relish in it!” She also shared all the bouquets that Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim sent her (while also tagging floral designer Jeff Leatham.) Khloe also gave love to “the mama who started it all,” Mary Joe Campbell, her “inspiration” Kris Jenner, her big sister (and mother of three) Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, and Kylie Jenner.

Speaking of which, Kylie celebrated Mother’s Day with daughter Stormi Webster. This little love of mine … what a special gift it is to be a mother. Happy mother’s day to all the mamas,” the makeup mogul captioned a picture of a smiling Stormi.