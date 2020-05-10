Why Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott & Other KarJenner Men Will ‘Spoil’ Kris Jenner On Mother’s Day

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of one of the most powerful families in the biz, and the Kardashian men including Travis Scott and Kanye West are planning to spoil her.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner! The 64-year-old has six children, most of whom have men in their lives who are not only planning to spoil their significant other, but also Kris. A source close to the family dished to HollywoodLife about what Tristan Thomas, Travis Scott, and Kanye West have in store. “Kris is really the back bone and leader of the family being so accepting of the men in the girls’ lives and which is why you always see them included in family functions,” the said. “Mother’s Day is no different and it’s why the guys spoil Kris just as much as the mothers of their children. It will be no surprise to see Tristan, Travis, Scott, Kanye and Travis do this. They are very thankful for Kris.”

The source also added, “Kris always will reach out to the guys to just let them know she’s there to help mediate and be an ear, which sometimes causes fights and frustrates the girls at the time, but in the end her tactics work. They are family to her. The girls’ positive relationships with the men are all because of Kris.” The mom-of-six certainly isn’t the only mom in the KarJenner clan! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, all have at least one bub, and they’ve taken the MOST adorable photos while out with their babies.

True Thompson and Stormi Webster, on social media, but they’ve also been caught out and about with the toddlers by the paparazzi, as well. Kourtney and Kim are often herding their multiple kids around LA, and they do a great job at keeping them all close by as cameras are constantly flashing. Kim and her daughter North West, 6, are arguably one of the most iconic Khloe and Kylie are constantly sharing pics of their little girls,and, on social media, but they’ve also been caught out and about with the toddlers by the paparazzi, as well. Kourtney and Kim are often herding their multiple kids around LA, and they do a great job at keeping them all close by as cameras are constantly flashing. Kim and her daughter, 6, are arguably one of the most iconic mother/daughter duos in Hollywood!