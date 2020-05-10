Why Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott & Other KarJenner Men Will ‘Spoil’ Kris Jenner On Mother’s Day
Kris Jenner is the matriarch of one of the most powerful families in the biz, and the Kardashian men including Travis Scott and Kanye West are planning to spoil her.
Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner! The 64-year-old has six children, most of whom have men in their lives who are not only planning to spoil their significant other, but also Kris. A source close to the family dished to HollywoodLife about what Tristan Thomas, Travis Scott, and Kanye West have in store. “Kris is really the back bone and leader of the family being so accepting of the men in the girls’ lives and which is why you always see them included in family functions,” the said. “Mother’s Day is no different and it’s why the guys spoil Kris just as much as the mothers of their children. It will be no surprise to see Tristan, Travis, Scott, Kanye and Travis do this. They are very thankful for Kris.”