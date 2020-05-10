Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Why Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott & Other KarJenner Men Will ‘Spoil’ Kris Jenner On Mother’s Day

kanye west
Shutterstock
Kris Jenner The Fresh Air Fund Annual Spring Benefit: Camp Tommy 20th Anniversary Celebration, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 22 May 2019
Kris Jenner Kris Jenner out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2019 Wearing Max Mara
Kris Jenner Kris Jenner out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2019 Wearing Tom Ford Same Outfit as catwalk model *9865768ac
Kris Jenner Balmain show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of one of the most powerful families in the biz, and the Kardashian men including Travis Scott and Kanye West are planning to spoil her.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner! The 64-year-old has six children, most of whom have men in their lives who are not only planning to spoil their significant other, but also Kris. A source close to the family dished to HollywoodLife about what Tristan Thomas, Travis Scott, and Kanye West have in store. “Kris is really the back bone and leader of the family being so accepting of the men in the girls’ lives and which is why you always see them included in family functions,” the said. “Mother’s Day is no different and it’s why the guys spoil Kris just as much as the mothers of their children. It will be no surprise to see Tristan, TravisScott, Kanye and Travis do this. They are very thankful for Kris.”

The source also added, “Kris always will reach out to the guys to just let them know she’s there to help mediate and be an ear, which sometimes causes fights and frustrates the girls at the time, but in the end her tactics work. They are family to her. The girls’ positive relationships with the men are all because of Kris.” The mom-of-six certainly isn’t the only mom in the KarJenner clan! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, all have at least one bub, and they’ve taken the MOST adorable photos while out with their babies.
Khloe and Kylie are constantly sharing pics of their little girls, True Thompson and Stormi Webster, on social media, but they’ve also been caught out and about with the toddlers by the paparazzi, as well. Kourtney and Kim are often herding their multiple kids around LA, and they do a great job at keeping them all close by as cameras are constantly flashing. Kim and her daughter North West, 6, are arguably one of the most iconic mother/daughter duos in Hollywood!
The fashionable duo has been spotted all around the world together ever since North was a little baby where they are always seen looking like they are having a blast with one another. Their time in quarantine over the past couple of weeks is no exception as they’ve found ways to stay blissfully entertained while stuck indoors. They twinned in their Kanye West sweatshirts during a night in on Saturday, April 25, where Kim revealed the thing she loves the most during self-isolating. “Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed. Aww!