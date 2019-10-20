Kim Kardashian & North West’s Cutest Mother/Daughter Moments

She may have four kids now, but Kim Kardashian will always have a special bond with her first born, North West. The mother/daughter duo are total BFFs and love spending time together.

Kim Kardashian and North West are the cutest! With four kids, a massive career AND pursuing a law degree, it’s no secret that Kim is a busy, busy woman, but she still always makes sure to set time aside to dote on her first born, North. Just like her mama, North has already developed an intense interest in beauty and fashion, which gives her and Kim something super special to bond over. Little North is always trying on her mom’s heels and experimenting with makeup, and Kim often documents the encounters on social media. Over the years, the mom/daughter duo have taken plenty of adorable photos together, and we rounded them up in the gallery above.

While North prefers to dress herself most of the time, she’s also twinned with her mom on some occasions when they’ve stepped out together. Once, the ladies both rocked neon outfits that REALLY stood out as they walked the streets of NYC. Kim sported a pink windbreaker with matching pants, while North rocked a bright green dress, and both gals styled their hair in tight ponytails. During another NYC trip, they both wore sparkling silver dresses, and North looked just like her mom’s mini-me in the cute look.

When Kim held a pop-up shop in Westfield Mall back in 2018, she made a surprise visit to hang out with some fans at the event — and she brought North with her for the special occasion! It was something she specifically chose to do with North so they could have some bonding time, and it resulted in some sweet pics of the pair out and about.

Kim and North have had so many adorable moments over the years! Click through the gallery above to check out their cutest photos together!