See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After North West, 6, Wears A Nose Ring In New Pic

Kim Kardashian, North West
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Kim Kardashian and North West leave JoJo Siwa's house in Los Angeles. JoJo and the West girls are collaborating as it has been announced that North will be appearing in the singer's upcoming video. Shot on 03/27/18.Pictured: JoJo Siwa, North WestBACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian's daughter North West was spotted enjoying a fun day of horseback riding lessons with her caretaker in Malibu. Shot on 05/02/18. Pictured: North West BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian's daughter North West was spotted enjoying a fun day of horseback riding lessons with her caretaker in Malibu. Shot on 05/02/18. Pictured: North West BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian responded to social media followers who were quick to judge her mom duties when her six-year-old daughter North West posed in a photo for her grandmother MJ’s 85th birthday while wearing what appeared to be a nose ring.

Kris Jenner, 63, took to Instagram on July 22 to share what she believed were some adorable black and white photos of her family in honor of her mother Mary Jo (MJ) Campbell‘s 85th birthday, but the reaction she received about one in particular was not quite what she expected. In the headline-making photo, Kris’ daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, can be seen posing with some of her grandchildren, including Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 7, Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, 1, and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 6, but North particularly stood out for wearing what looked like a nose ring on her nose. “My squad celebrating MJ’s birthday! #love #family#rideordie ❤️,” Kris captioned the eye-catching snapshots. See Kris’ pics of North and others HERE!

One Kris posted the celebratory pics, it didn’t take long for followers to point out their opinions about North’s nose ring and they geared their frustration at Kim for allowing her young daughter, who she shares with husband Kanye West, 42, wear the piece of jewelry. “What’s up with North?” one follower asked. “Why on earth does North have a nose ring,” another wrote. “why df kim let north have a faux nose ring she too damn grown,” a third commented.

Although Kim didn’t respond to comments directly, she made sure to take to her Instagram story to clear up the assumptions that North’s nose ring was real. “Fake nose ring alert!!!” she captioned the same photo to her story.

Despite the quick backlash, Kim’s no stranger to public opinion. In May, she was slammed for the way her new son Psalm was sleeping in his crib in a photo she posted. In the pic, he was laying on his stomach while covered in a cap and blankets with baby bumpers all around him, and some followers and even doctors claimed the bundle of joy’s positioning could cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.