Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After North West, 6, Wears A Nose Ring In New Pic

Kim Kardashian responded to social media followers who were quick to judge her mom duties when her six-year-old daughter North West posed in a photo for her grandmother MJ’s 85th birthday while wearing what appeared to be a nose ring.

Kris Jenner, 63, took to Instagram on July 22 to share what she believed were some adorable black and white photos of her family in honor of her mother Mary Jo (MJ) Campbell‘s 85th birthday, but the reaction she received about one in particular was not quite what she expected. In the headline-making photo, Kris’ daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, can be seen posing with some of her grandchildren, including Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 7, Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, 1, and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 6, but North particularly stood out for wearing what looked like a nose ring on her nose. “My squad celebrating MJ’s birthday! #love #family#rideordie ❤️,” Kris captioned the eye-catching snapshots. See Kris’ pics of North and others HERE!

One Kris posted the celebratory pics, it didn’t take long for followers to point out their opinions about North’s nose ring and they geared their frustration at Kim for allowing her young daughter, who she shares with husband Kanye West, 42, wear the piece of jewelry. “What’s up with North?” one follower asked. “Why on earth does North have a nose ring,” another wrote. “why df kim let north have a faux nose ring she too damn grown,” a third commented.

Although Kim didn’t respond to comments directly, she made sure to take to her Instagram story to clear up the assumptions that North’s nose ring was real. “Fake nose ring alert!!!” she captioned the same photo to her story.

Despite the quick backlash, Kim’s no stranger to public opinion. In May, she was slammed for the way her new son Psalm was sleeping in his crib in a photo she posted. In the pic, he was laying on his stomach while covered in a cap and blankets with baby bumpers all around him, and some followers and even doctors claimed the bundle of joy’s positioning could cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.