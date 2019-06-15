Happy 6th Birthday, North West: Look Back At Her Most Stylish Moments Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only North West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child is celebrating her sixth birthday on June 15. Over the past 6 years, North has rocked some pretty iconic looks.

North West is a fashion icon in the making at just 6 years old. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little girl has always slayed the fashion game. At a young age, she’s already had some incredible style moments. She’s clearly following in her mom and dad’s footsteps when it comes to fashion. Her best looks include neon outfits, huge fur coats, dance class attire, and more.

One of North’s earliest iconic looks was actually repping her dad’s merchandise. Back in 2015, Kris Jenner was carrying North through the Heathrow airport. North was rocking a Yeezy tour jacket, black pants, and red boots. She topped her look off with a legendary snarl to the cameras. North began taking dance classes at an early age and she stepped out in the cutest outfits. North hit up her dance class in casual Balmain jackets over the top of her leotard and tutu in 2015. These tailor-made jackets aren’t cheap either. They cost over $2,000!

North and her mom often coordinate their outfits. North and Kim stepped out on the streets of New York City in matching all-neon outfits in Sept. 2018. Kim was wearing a neon pink jacket and matching leggings, while North wore a neon yellow and skirt.

We can’t forget about the faux fur coat. North wore a $3,500 faux fur coat back in 2015. The fur coat was big on North but she looked adorable all bundled up. As she’s grown older, North has become a fan of dresses. From velvet dresses to dresses with a pop of color, North loves to experiment with her looks. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us all in year 7!