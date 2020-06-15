Happy 7th Birthday, North West: Look Back At Her Most Stylish Moments Of All Time

Happy birthday to the one and only North West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child is celebrating her seventh birthday today, June 15. Over the years, North has rocked some pretty iconic looks and we’re looking back at our favs!

North West is a fashion icon in the making at just seven years old. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s little girl has always slayed the fashion game. At a young age, the couple’s eldest child already had some incredible style moments, and she’s clearly following in her mom and dad’s footsteps when it comes to fashion. Her best look have included neon outfits, fluffy faux fur coats, dance class attire, and more!

One of North’s earliest iconic looks was actually repping her dad’s merchandise. Back in 2015, Kris Jenner was carrying North through the Heathrow airport. North was rocking a Yeezy tour jacket, black pants, and red boots. Her look was topped off with a legendary snarl directed to the cameras — looks like she has the perfect attitude, too! North began taking dance classes at an early age and she stepped out in the cutest outfits. North once hit up her dance class in a casual Balmain jacket over the top of her leotard and tutu in 2015. These tailor-made jackets aren’t cheap either; they cost over $2,000!

North and her mom often coordinate their outfits. North and Kim stepped out on the streets of New York City in matching all-neon outfits in September 2018. Kim was wearing a neon pink jacket and matching leggings, while North wore a neon yellow and skirt, top and matching cross-body bag. To top the whole look off, North wore very futuristic sunglasses that made her look like a true diva! But even when North isn’t dress just like her mom, she’s proving that she has just as much fashion sense! On their way to dinner, North rocked this all orange ensemble complete with a faux fur coat. Standing next to Kim, it was easy to see where she gets her wardrobe expertise from!

Speaking of which, we have to talk about North’s impressive faux fur coat collection. North wore a $3,500 faux fur coat back in 2015. The garment was big on North but she looked adorable all bundled up. As she’s grown older, North has become a fan of dresses. From velvet dresses to dresses with a pop of color, North loves to experiment with her looks.

Whether she’s matching with her famous mommy, or repping her dad’s label, North seriously has a fierce fashion game! As the youngster turns seven, we cannot wait to see what styles she tries this year! Until then, check out the rest of the gallery above to see more photos of North’s outfits through the years!