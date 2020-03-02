Kim Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of North West After Her Performance At Kanye’s Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to admit she’s ‘so proud’ of her oldest daughter North, 6, for performing a remix of ZaZa’s rap song ‘What I Do?’ during her dad Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

Kim Kardashian, 39, couldn’t help but gush over her daughter North West, 6, and the performance she put on at her dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris, France on Mar. 2 when she posted a message to Instagram following the event. “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!!” her message read. “Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator North hopes you like the remix!!!”

Although Kim’s message was positive, there was also speculation that ZaZa, the five-year-old artist of the song “What I Do?”, which North remixed at the show, and her team were mad about the performance. The talented young star’s mom and dad took to her own Instagram, however, to clear the rumors and address North’s showstopping time on stage directly.

“in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!” their message began. “What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED .THANK YOU! 💕”

Kim hasn’t responded directly to ZaZa’s family, but from the sound of her prideful message about North, it seems she’s very grateful for the song. North’s remix of “What I Do?” included a shout-out to her cousin Penelope Disick, 7, and made Kanye smile from ear to ear as he joined her on stage for part of the performance.

Could North’s latest rap moment be a clue to her future? We guess we’ll have to wait and see to find out but from the positive reaction to her first performance and the talent her father has, we’d say her potential for a rap career is on point!