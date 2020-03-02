Watch
North West, 6, Raps At Dad Kanye’s Paris Fashion Show & Screams Into The Mic As Crowd Cheers – Watch

Kanye West looked like a proud dad when he watched his six-year-old daughter North take the stage at his Yeezy Season 8 Paris fashion show to show off her enthusiastic rap skills.

North West, 6, proved she takes after her dad, Kanye West, 42, when she impressively rapped during his Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on March 2 and it was truly something to see! The adorable tot confidently spoke out lyrics to a track playing in the background without missing a beat as supermodels showing off Kanye’s new fashion designs walked by her and strutted their stuff on the runway. Kanye also walked up to her during the memorable moment, which was livestreamed online, and couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear at his talented little girl. At one point, North gave a shout-out to her cousin Penelope Disick, 7, and at the end of her rhymes, she let out a high-pitched scream to follow along with the song and was cheered on by the enthusiastic crowd.

Once the clip of North rapping hit the internet, many social media users took the time to respond with positive feedback. I’m falling in love with this performance,” one Twitter user wrote. “Adorable!! look at Ye’s smile he’s so proud,” another wrote. “Omg cute!” a third exclaimed. 

Before Kanye and North got a lot of attention for the Paris fashion show, the “Jesus Walks” crooner held a Sunday Service in the city of love on March 1 and had a choir sing gospel versions of his songs. The event, which usually takes place only in the U.S., came as a surprise and brought out many excited locals. In addition to the overall ambiance of the event, Kanye sometimes includes special guests to take part, making the service even more thrilling. One of his most recent guests was Justin Bieber, 26, who sang at the Feb. 23 service.

North’s rap was definitely a highlight of the most recent Yeezy show! We hope to see more of her on stage soon!