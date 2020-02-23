North West has the moves! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little girl had a blast as she danced along to live performances by Justin Bieber, Nas and more!

North West, 6, is such a star! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s eldest child showed off her love for music at her dad’s now-legendary Sunday Service on Feb. 23. In a series of videos posted by proud mom Kim, 39, North can be seen singing along to Kanye’s Jesus Is King track “Selah” and loving it! Grooving right along to the track, which features the Sunday Service Choir beautifully singing “Hallelujah,” North — rocking adorable pig tails — stomps and jumps along to the song with a group of other kids.

Kanye’s LA-based Sunday Service’s have become quite the experience, with Brad Pitt even stopping by to check one out in 2019! This week’s was completely star-studded, with Justin Bieber taking the stage for an emotional cover of Marvin Sapp‘s “Never Would Have Made It.” The crowed cheered him on as he sang, “I’m stronger, I’m better” with the choir joining him towards the end of the performance. Proving their bromance is stronger than ever, Justin embraced Kanye was he stepped off the stage!

Rapper Nas also showed up, performing his 2018 track “Everything,” along with Roddy Rich, who got the crowd moving with songs “The Box” and “Ballin.” As always, Kanye, 42, also took the stage for “Jesus Is King” — with the lights dimmed down to a bright blue — and again, “Selah.” Talk about a line up!

Little North has been showing off her musical talents lately, making her rap debut at a school concert on Feb. 10! While the track doesn’t have a name, North — once again in her signature pig tails — was cool and confident as she name dropped several of her famous friends including JoJo Siwa, 16! North looked like an absolute fashion queen in a black suede jacket with fringe details that swayed right along with her as she danced to her own track. At one point, she even rapped a line about missing someone and jumping on FaceTime as Kanye smiled ear-to-ear.