Kanye West Beams With Pride As North West, 6, Performs Rap During School Dance

Kanye West never looked happier than when he watched his 6-year-old daughter, North rapping an original song in front of her classmates! The rapper was North’s date to her school dance on February 8 and it was too cute!

Kanye West joined his daughter North West at her school dance on Saturday night, where the 6-year-old put on a rap performance for her classmates. The Grammy-winning rapper, 42, has clearly passed down the musical torch to his eldest child, who showed off her dance moves and lyrical talents with an original song. It’s unclear what the title of North’s new track is, however, she name-drops her good friend JoJo Siwa.

Meanwhile, Ye was off to the side smiling from ear to ear as all eyes were on North. The father-daughter duo were captured on camera by someone at the school dance. At one point in the video, Kanye leans over to North for a quick exchange — most likely some type of message spreading his musical wisdom.

North sported an all black look for her school dance with a fringe jacket. She stepped out with bright pink shoes with her brunette hair styled in two long pigtails. Her dad, on the other hand, sported a yellow collared jackets and black pants.

Ye and North were surrounded in a circle by her classmates and other parents, who were filming the performance on their phones. Professional photographers were also snapping photos and filming North.

The father of four spent his Saturday night with North ahead of date night with wife, Kim Kardashian following the Oscars. The couple hit up a the post awards show celebrations, where they partied the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Kim’s sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also at the annual event, along with Travis Scott.