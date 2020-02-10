Kim Kardashian Stuns In One-Shouldered Dress For Date Night With Kanye West At Oscars After-Party

Kim Kardashian totally sizzled on the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars after-party carpet in a gorgeous creme-colored gown. The makeup mogul had a fabulous date night out with husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party carpet and Hollywood’s “It” couple totally killed it. Kim dazzled in a creme-colored Alexander McQueen gown from 2003 that’s dubbed the “oyster shipwrecked dress.” Kim revealed on her Instagram Stories that the gown wasn’t the easiest one to wear. “I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up, because my dress will rip or pop or something,” she said as she was laying down in the backseat of her car. “But it’s worth it. McQueen.”

Kim’s beauty look for the Oscars after-party was perfect, as usual. She rocked a glam smokey eye that went perfectly with her creme-colored dress. She topped off her beauty look with a simple nude lip from her KKW beauty collection. Kim gave off mermaid vibes with her loose waves.

Kanye looked hotter than ever in a navy leather blazer and black leather pants. He paired his outfit with a pair of suede boots and a diamond chain. Kanye and Kim couldn’t keep their hands off each other on the carpet. Kanye always had his arm around Kim and the couple even shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

Kylie Jenner, 22, was also in attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a sparkling navy gown by Ralph & Russo. She posted a photo of her gorgeous look and revealed that she “couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it.” Kylie and Kim posed together for photos on the carpet as well. Kylie then changed in another dress for a different party, this time a red off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood.