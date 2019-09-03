See Pic
Brad Pitt Joins Kanye West In Surprise Visit To Rapper’s Sunday Church Service

Kanye West’s Sunday Service continues to rake in a star-studded guest. As for this week’s celeb attendee? — None other than Brad Pitt! The actor rested his hand on the rapper’s shoulder as they shared some friendly words on Sept. 1 in CA.

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service appears to be a common ground for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Brad Pitt is the latest celebrity to attend the rapper’s weekly event, where he leads a spiritual mix of hip hop and Gospel music. The actor, 55, was pictured embracing with Kanye, 42, over the Labor Day weekend during his Sunday Service on September 1 in Watts, California.

Brad rested his left hand on Ye’s shoulder in one shot (seen below), as the two shared a private conversation over a few smiles. The Ad Astra actor wore kaki pants and a brown t-shirt with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Kanye donned green pants and a white tee with black sneakers. Both stars wore sunglasses as they were surrounded by Sunday Service attendees trying to catch a glimpse at their encounter. Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian was also at the service and shared videos to her social media.

Ye’s Sunday Service in Watts took place in the parking lot of a church, according to fan videos online. Brad’s presence was a surprise to church-goers, TMZ reported, claiming this wasn’t the actor’s first time at Ye’s annual event. Other celebs who attended this week’s Sunday Service included, Kourtney and Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner, Adrienne BailonL.A. Reid, and radio personality Big Boy.

Kanye has recently taken his Sunday Service on the road. Just last week, the rapper traveled to Dayton, Ohio, where he and good friend, comedian Dave Chappelle honored all of those affected by the mass shooting there, which left nine people dead and 27 injured in the beginning of August. Kim was also at the service.