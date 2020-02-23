Justin Bieber sounded incredible as he took the mic at Kanye’s Sunday Service for an impromptu performance!

Justin Bieber, 25, made a surprise appearance at Kanye West‘s star-studded Sunday Service on Feb. 23! The “Yummy” singer took the stage with a stripped down performance of gospel song “Never Would Have Made It,” originally written and performed by Marvin Sapp. “I never would have it without you…I would have lost it all, but now I see how you were there for me” Justin — rocking a casual red hoodie — crooned in the videos posted by Kim Kardashian. The singer later posted a video, sans caption, to his own Instagram page.

Justin’s vocal range sounded absolutely incredible as he sang against just a simple organ track. At one point, the lights dimmed as he looked up and pointed to the ceiling, holding his iPhone. “When I look back, overall, you brought me through — I can see that you were the one I held onto,” he continued. “I’m stronger, I’m wiser, I’m better, much better,” he then sang, as the attendees cheered him on. Kanye’s Sunday Church Choir briefly joined him for the epic finale of the song.

As he exited the stage, Justin embraced Kanye, 42. While the appearance appeared to be a surprise to fans on social media, it’s something that has been on the Changes singer’s mind for a while. Shortly after performing for the first time at his regular church in Beverly Hills in Aug. 2019, TMZ asked Justin if he would ever perform at Kanye’s Sunday Service. The Bieb responded with a simple “yeah” as he walked out of Italian restaurant E Baldi.

The weekly Sunday gathering has proven to become quite a hit amongst the Hollywood crowd, and attracted a number of performers this week including Nas — who did an emotional rendition of “Everything” — and Roddy Rich, who got the crowd moving and singing to “The Box,” and “Ballin’.” Past attendees include Brad Pitt — who Kendall Jenner admitted she was “too nervous” to meet — and Katy Perry, along with other members of the KarJenner clan. Since starting the Sunday Service last year in Calabasas, Kanye has hosted the spiritual gathering in various Los Angeles neighborhoods — including Watts — as well one in Chicago and another at Coachella.

Kanye also had his moment on-stage for tracks “Selah” and “Jesus Is King,” both off his most recent album. Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West, 6, was dancing up a storm as her dad performed and the videos posted by Kim were so cute!