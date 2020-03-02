North West, 6, & Penelope Disick, 7, Twin In Animal Print Jumpsuits In Paris

North West and cousin Penelope Disick were spotted looking stylish in animal print outfits while walking around Paris with their mothers, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian on Mar. 2.

North West, 6, and Penelope Disick, 7, proved they’re already fashion icons when they strutted their stuff while wearing the cutest outfits in Paris. The cousins were joined by their mothers, Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on the streets in the city of love when they showed off animal print styles that included a black and white jumpsuit under a tan coat for North and a solid black top and tan and black pants under a tan peacoat for Penelope. Kim and Kourtney also looked fashionable in their own impressive outfits with the younger sis wearing a brick-colored leather jacket over a tan top and brown leather pants and the older sis wearing a black coat under a fitted long-sleeved black dress.

The outing came before North wowed an audience at her dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on Mar. 2. The confident little girl took the stage near the runway of the show and rapped out some lyrics to a song as her proud father smiled and looked on. She even gave a shout-out to Penelope during the memorable moment, proving they have a super close bond.

That bond can be seen frequently not only on their trips overseas, but also at home in the U.S. They recently had a hangout with their other cousin True Thompson, 1, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 35, on Feb. 28 and the trio had the time of their lives jumping on a trampoline outside. They looked as happy as could be while hanging out and just embracing the childhood pastime.

It’s always fun to see North, Penelope, and all the other Kardashian kids looking great and having fun. We can’t wait to see what else they get up to next!