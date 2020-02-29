True Thompson, 1, Bounces On Trampoline With Cousins Penelope, 7, & North, 6 & It’s So Cute

Talk about family fun! Cute cousins True Thompson, North West, and Penelope Disick were snapped playing outdoors on a trampoline, and they’re officially the cutest trio.

True Thompson loves bouncing on trampolines! The adorable one-year-old daughter of Good American designer Khloe Kardashian, 35, recently bounced around with her pink-haired Trolls dolls, however this time she invited her cousins to join her! Kim Kardashian‘s adorable daughter North West, 6, and older sis Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick, 7, were snapped together as they jumped around on a trampoline. Proud mom Khloe posted the Boomerang clip to her Instagram stories on Feb. 28, and it showed the youngsters having so much fun! True rocked a tie-dye tee with black shorts and black sneakers, while Penelope wore a hoodie with a matching tie-dye print and black sweatpants. The oldest of the trio took her shoes off before getting on the trampoline, and styled her brunette hair down, allowing it to fall below her shoulders. North on the other hand, pulled her hair into two adorable high buns, and wore a navy blue tee with denim shorts and tan sneakers.

It’s clear the Kardashian-Jenner kids love hanging out together! Earlier in the day, True and North had the cutest breakfast together. The little ones were pictured sitting at KoKo’s white kitchen table that overlooks her backyard. “Great Morning!! Start each day with a grateful heart!!” Khloe’s caption began. The first photo showed North and True wearing sunglasses and pajamas. The two held their hands together in prayer in the second snap.

North and True looked too cute in their pajamas! North donned a pair of long sleeve PJ’s with snowmen on them. Meanwhile, True, who sat tall in her highchair, wore bright pink sleepers. She was accompanied by her Trolls doll, which she seriously loves! The bub is always seen holding onto her Trolls toys, even jumping on the trampoline with them. It’s unclear what food the tiny duo started their day with, however, it looked like the girls were munching on some fruit.

Khloe absolutely loves sharing videos of her little girl on social media. On Feb. 20, she showed her followers the morning routine she does with True and it included a lot of dancing. In the post, Khloe can be seen following the excited cutie into a room lit in pink as they both danced to Justin Timberlake‘s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling”. The mother and daughter dance team both held onto Trolls dolls as they got into the energetic groove. What an adorable mother-daughter duo!