North West, 6, & True Thompson, 1, Twin In Adorable Sunglasses For Breakfast Playdate 

North West and True Thompson had the cutest morning at Khloe Kardashian’s home on Friday! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a photo of her daughter and niece rocking sunglasses and pajamas during their morning prayers before breakfast!

Mornings at Khloe Kardashian‘s home look like pure bliss! The Good American designer shared a series of photos of her daughter True Thompson, (10 months), and niece North West, 6, eating breakfast together on February 28. The little ones were pictured sitting at KoKo’s white kitchen table that overlooks her backyard.

“Great Morning!! Start each day with a grateful heart!!” Khloe’s caption began. The first photo showed North and True wearing sunglasses and pajamas. The two held their hands together in prayer in the second snap.

“Lead and encourage them to give thanks and praise! Look at their little prayer hands,” Khloe, 35, wrote. She also spent time answering fan comments and wishing her followers a good morning.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian)

North and True looked too cute in their pajamas. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest child donned a pair of long sleeve PJ’s with snowmen on them. Meanwhile, True, who sat tall in her highchair, wore bright pink sleepers. She was accompanied by her Trolls doll. It’s unclear what food the family started their day with, however, it looked like the girls were munching on some fruit.

Khloe has expressed how important her morning routine is, especially for her routine with True. The mother-daughter usually wakes up and dances together, before they sit down for breakfast.

“Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ by Justin Timberlake🎶Same dance partners,” Khloe captioned a recent video of her dancing with True. Khloe has even admitted that she wakes up extra early for her morning workouts in order to spend her mornings focused on being with True.