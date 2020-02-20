Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson, 1, Show Off Their Morning ‘Trolls’-Themed Dance Routine: Video

‘Can’t stop the feeling!’ Khloe Kardashian and her sweet daughter, True Thompson, revealed their fun morning ritual as Khloe took to Instagram to reveal the candid footage!

This mother-daughter duo is too cute! On Feb. 20, Khloe Kardashian revealed to her over 100 million Instagram followers how she and her one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, spend their mornings together. In the video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 35, shared two short clips that featured Khloe strolling into her daughter’s room as Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls played in the background. With Khloe’s camera recording on the floor, she and her daughter broke out their very best dance moves to get the day started. Throughout the video, Khloe could be heard encouraging her adorable daughter, saying, “Go, Tutu, go,” “Dance, mama,” and even shouting “Woohoo!” Khloe lovingly captioned the two video clips, “Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners.”

But this isn’t even the first time that Khloe has revealed moments from her and True’s mornings together. On Feb. 19, Khloe took to her Instagram again to share a sweet, candid photo of the two sitting together at the breakfast table. True and her doting mom were clearly have a grand time goofing off together, with Khloe raising her hand in the air and True looking on quizzically. It was definitely a “Good morning,” as Khloe captioned the picture, which also featured a gorgeous flower arrangement on the mother and daughter’s table, flanked by stuffed animals galore!

And even beyond showing off how the two spend their mornings, it seems that the particular song that Khloe and True were grooving to is nothing new either! On Feb. 17, Khloe took to her Instagram story and captured True dancing around and clapping her hands to Justin’s Trolls tune. One-year-old True looked like she was having a great time, as her mom continued to zoom in and out on her twirling toddler. Clearly, this song is a big hit in Khloe’s home!

Khloe loves taking time to share with her fans some of the best moments of her day with True. These two are truly inseparable and Khloe has totally come into her own as a doting mother-of-one. Much like her devoted fans and followers, we cannot wait to see more of this mother-daughter pair in the future!