Watch
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson, 1, Show Off Their Morning ‘Trolls’-Themed Dance Routine: Video

khloe kardashian
RAAK/JACK/BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Surrounded by cuteness... Kourtney Kardashian was seen taking her niece, North West, and her cousins Penelope and Reign Disick out for Mucho Mango smoothies at Coffee Bean in Calabasas. Pictured: North West, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Surrounded by cuteness... Kourtney Kardashian was seen taking her niece, North West, and her cousins Penelope and Reign Disick out for Mucho Mango smoothies at Coffee Bean in Calabasas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave the Nutcracker performance as they have some downtime for the holidays as they are spotted with Saint West and North West as they wore purple out in New York City. Pictured: Ref: SPL5137002 211219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 61 Photos.
News Writer

‘Can’t stop the feeling!’ Khloe Kardashian and her sweet daughter, True Thompson, revealed their fun morning ritual as Khloe took to Instagram to reveal the candid footage!

This mother-daughter duo is too cute! On Feb. 20, Khloe Kardashian revealed to her over 100 million Instagram followers how she and her one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, spend their mornings together. In the video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 35, shared two short clips that featured Khloe strolling into her daughter’s room as Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls played in the background. With Khloe’s camera recording on the floor, she and her daughter broke out their very best dance moves to get the day started. Throughout the video, Khloe could be heard encouraging her adorable daughter, saying, “Go, Tutu, go,” “Dance, mama,” and even shouting “Woohoo!” Khloe lovingly captioned the two video clips, “Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners.”

But this isn’t even the first time that Khloe has revealed moments from her and True’s mornings together. On Feb. 19, Khloe took to her Instagram again to share a sweet, candid photo of the two sitting together at the breakfast table. True and her doting mom were clearly have a grand time goofing off together, with Khloe raising her hand in the air and True looking on quizzically. It was definitely a “Good morning,” as Khloe captioned the picture, which also featured a gorgeous flower arrangement on the mother and daughter’s table, flanked by stuffed animals galore!

And even beyond showing off how the two spend their mornings, it seems that the particular song that Khloe and True were grooving to is nothing new either! On Feb. 17, Khloe took to her Instagram story and captured True dancing around and clapping her hands to Justin’s Trolls tune. One-year-old True looked like she was having a great time, as her mom continued to zoom in and out on her twirling toddler. Clearly, this song is a big hit in Khloe’s home!

Khloe loves taking time to share with her fans some of the best moments of her day with True. These two are truly inseparable and Khloe has totally come into her own as a doting mother-of-one. Much like her devoted fans and followers, we cannot wait to see more of this mother-daughter pair in the future!