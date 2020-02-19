See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Goofs Around With Daughter True Thompson, 1, At The Breakfast Table

Khloe Kardashian holding True Thompson
News Editor

Khloe Kardashian spent a ‘great morning’ with True Thompson on Feb. 19! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a sweet snap at the breakfast table with her 1-year-old daughter and a giant teddy bear. And, True’s dad, Tristan shared a cute comment!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson had the cutest breakfast date on Wednesday morning. The Good American designer, 35 and her daughter, 1, enjoyed a nice meal at the kitchen table, along with a life-size teddy bear that was seated in a chair next to True. A few other colorful stuffed animals sat atop the table alongside a large bouquet of pink and white roses.

“Great morning!” Khloe captioned the mother-daughter snap, along with two heart emojis. She is pictured smiling with her right arm raised in the air. Meanwhile, True is seen gazing at her mom in her highchair. She had a sippy cup and a few smaller toys on hand as well.

Khloe’s ex and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, who wasn’t present in the snap, left a cute comment. “Morning Mommy and Tutu!!❤️😍🙌🏾❤️,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote. While Tristan and Khloe are not together, it is the middle of the NBA season for the athlete, which means he resides in Cleveland, while Khloe and True live in Calabasas, California.

(Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram) 

Khloe typically spends her mornings with True and has noted that they eat breakfast together every day. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star makes sure to fit in her morning workouts before the sun comes up, while True is still sleeping.

The mom of one is gearing up for her daughter’s second birthday, which falls on April 2. And, if this year’s party will be anything like her first birthday, True is in for a real treat.

Khloe went all out for True’s first birthday, which was made complete with butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, pony rides, large balloons and more. Despite Tristan’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods being so fresh at the time, he still attended the party at Khloe’s home.

Today, True’s parents are in a much better place, and seem to be co-parenting just fine. While neither Khloe nor Tristan has moved on romantically, it is unlikely that they will reconcile anytime soon.

Khloe and Tristan are taking things extremely slow and just talking more,” a source close to ex-couple recently told HollywoodLife of their relationship status. “They are not at all back together, but are taking small steps to see if they can get there. Everything they’re doing is at an extremely slow pace,” the insider said, adding, “They’re talking and communicating a lot more and often.”