True Thompson, 1, Dances & Claps For Mom Khloe Kardashian In Sweet New Video

Dance party! One-year-old True Thompson was captured showing off her dance moves by mom Khloe Kardashian in a sweet Instagram story and it might just be the cutest thing we’ve seen today!

Too cute! True Thompson had a solo dance party and her proud mom, Khloe Kardashian, 35, captured the entire moment on her Feb. 17 Instagram story. In the clip, one-year-old True hopped around wearing a flowing black and white onesie and black sneakers. Clapping her hands and stomping her feet, True did her best to keep in time with the song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake as it blared in the background. Proud mom Khloe “Woo hooed” as her adorable youngster danced around and quickly zoomed the camera in and out as True kept up her little dance party!

Khloe loves documenting all of the major milestones and little moments her daughter experiences. Fans have enjoyed seeing little True grow into a feisty young toddler, and Khloe has made it a priority to share certain moments with her fans! On Jan. 31, Khloe took to her Instagram once again to show off her pint-sized Master Chef in a candid post! In the image, True sported an adorable pink dress while she played house. The one-year-old was spotted cooking up something sweet over her toy stove, while also diligently monitoring her little doll in a highchair to the side.

Of course, that hasn’t been the only glimpse of True that fans have obsessed over! On Jan. 9, Khloe documented the arrival of True’s newest playmate: A pink Elmo! The Hasbro toy was designed specifically with True in mind, as Khloe read aloud the sweet message that was sent along with the package on her story. In later posts, the Good American mogul showed off her little one lounging on the carpet with her new pal, likely tuckered out after a fun play session.

There’s no denying just how in love Khloe is with her sweet little girl. It’s very rare that Khloe doesn’t share a new update or candid moment featuring her daughter, and fans so enjoy seeing the little one grow day by day! We cannot wait to see what Khloe shares next!