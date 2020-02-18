Watch
Hollywood Life

True Thompson, 1, Dances & Claps For Mom Khloe Kardashian In Sweet New Video

khloe kardashian
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Dance party! One-year-old True Thompson was captured showing off her dance moves by mom Khloe Kardashian in a sweet Instagram story and it might just be the cutest thing we’ve seen today!

Too cute! True Thompson had a solo dance party and her proud mom, Khloe Kardashian, 35, captured the entire moment on her Feb. 17 Instagram story. In the clip, one-year-old True hopped around wearing a flowing black and white onesie and black sneakers. Clapping her hands and stomping her feet, True did her best to keep in time with the song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake as it blared in the background. Proud mom Khloe “Woo hooed” as her adorable youngster danced around and quickly zoomed the camera in and out as True kept up her little dance party!

Khloe loves documenting all of the major milestones and little moments her daughter experiences. Fans have enjoyed seeing little True grow into a feisty young toddler, and Khloe has made it a priority to share certain moments with her fans! On Jan. 31, Khloe took to her Instagram once again to show off her pint-sized Master Chef in a candid post! In the image, True sported an adorable pink dress while she played house. The one-year-old was spotted cooking up something sweet over her toy stove, while also diligently monitoring her little doll in a highchair to the side.

Of course, that hasn’t been the only glimpse of True that fans have obsessed over! On Jan. 9, Khloe documented the arrival of True’s newest playmate: A pink Elmo! The Hasbro toy was designed specifically with True in mind, as Khloe read aloud the sweet message that was sent along with the package on her story. In later posts, the Good American mogul showed off her little one lounging on the carpet with her new pal, likely tuckered out after a fun play session.

View this post on Instagram

TuTu dancing 💃🥰

A post shared by True Thompson (@truezels) on

There’s no denying just how in love Khloe is with her sweet little girl. It’s very rare that Khloe doesn’t share a new update or candid moment featuring her daughter, and fans so enjoy seeing the little one grow day by day! We cannot wait to see what Khloe shares next!