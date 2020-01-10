What a pleasant, pink surprise! In a new post on Instagram from Khloe Kardashian, the doting mom shared with fans that her daughter, True Thompson, received a new toy from Hasbro!

True Thompson, 1, has a brand new playmate! Khloe Kardashian, 35, gifted the toddler a pink Elmo from Hasbro on Jan. 9 and might have been more excited than her own daughter! In her Instagram story, Khloe showed off the adorable pink toy and even shared images of the box in which it came! Khloe was so excited to give her daughter the Sesame Street character that she immediately showed fans the results in the next snaps.

The following two pics featured True lounging on the floor next to Elmo, likely tuckered out from a fun-filled play session. The second snap, however, featured the pair in a rather precarious position! True found herself laying on top of the toy, which was facedown on the blush pink carpet. Clearly, the pink Elmo was a major hit, as True could barely stay away from the lovable plaything in the one-year-old’s favorite color!

Ever the doting mom, Khloe loves to capture moments of True playing and regularly shares them with her fans and followers. One such moment that Khloe documented on Instagram on Jan. 4 featured the little one clapping along with one of her stuffed animals! Unbeknownst to True, Khloe recorded her daughter clapping along to “If You’re Happy And You Know It” and the results were truly too cute to handle. Sitting not too far away from True was even another Elmo — this time sporting his original red fur! Looks like Khloe has a Sesame Street fan on her hands.

But it’s really no shock to fans just how much Khloe adores her daughter. During the Nov. 5, 2019 episode of The Real, Khloe reiterated just how in love she is with True, sharing, “I’m just so in love with True and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it,” she confessed to the co-hosts. Much like fans, we truly cannot wait to see more of these two in the future!