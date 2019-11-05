Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s So ‘In Love With True’ She Doesn’t Need A Man: There’s ‘No Rush’

It was a Kardashian takeover on the Nov. 4 episode of ‘The Real’! Kourtney, Kim and Khloe joined the hosts for a candid conversation about fashion, dating, kids and whether or not Khloe’s ready for a new man. And, she said she doesn’t have a type!

For the first time ever, The Real got all three Kardashian sisters on its daytime talk show, and Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, and Khloe, 35, did not disappoint! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars all joined the November 5 episode at separate times during the 60-minute show. Khloe, who actually made her debut on The Real’s “Kardashian takeover” special, was pressed about her dating life.

“You’ve been so open that you’re not in the headspace for dating right now,” host and Kardashian family friend Adrienne Bailon noted. “But, when you are ready, what kind of guy would you be looking for?”, she asked, to which Khloe expressed how content she is without a man in her life.

“It’s not even the headspace, I just don’t know what the point of rushing is,” the mother of one admitted, explaining, “If it’s natural, great. But, I’m just so in love with [daughter] True [Thompson] and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it. My think my biggest thing is not having any sort of type, like whoever I vibe and connect with is just what I want to do. I just don’t really have any pressure on it.”

Look who’s heeeere! 💋 SO MUCH katching up to do with these three! Tune in today at 11 a.m. ET!! pic.twitter.com/dsHRDpeuia — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 5, 2019

Fans of Khloe’s will know that the Good American designer has been single since her split with NBA star, Tristan Thompson, the father of her 1-year-old daughter. Khloe and Tristan split for good in February, when he was caught in a cheating scandal with former Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. — That marked the second cheating scandal the athlete was involved in while he was dating Khloe. Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth True in April 2018.