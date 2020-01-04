Watch
True Thompson Happily Claps Along With Her Toy In Sweet New Video Posted By Doting Mommy Khloe

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
Evening/Weekend Editor

True just revealed her favorite Christmas gift! The adorable baby was seen having a blast as she played along with her hilarious singing and clapping monkey.

True Thompson, 1, just found her new BFF and we can’t get enough of the videos her mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, posted! The baby was having a ball with her fave new toy, which happens to be the Animated Clappy Monkey by beloved toy brand GUND. “If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands. If you’re happy and you know it and you really wanna show it, if you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands,” the monkey sang as True — who turns two in April — happily clapped along! The plush toy seemed to have a variety of tunes, including a second upbeat one that instructed True to “clap, clap, clap your hands.”

The adorable videos were posted to Khloe’s Instagram story on Saturday, Jan. 4 as the mommy-daughter duo appeared to be having a cozy morning at home! True’s toys were on full display in the video, revealing that she’s also the proud owner of several Sesame Street stuffed animals — including the one-and-only Elmo, along with pink tutu wearing Zoe — as well as several baby dolls! At one point, True even appeared to be talking to Clappy (that’s the monkey’s name) as she happily switched up the song. Rocking a cozy gold pair of Ugg-inspired boots, we were loving the toddler’s breezy linen button down and sweet white skirt!

True seems to be quite the little music lover, as her mom recently shared the cutest video of her playing on a mini pink piano! Tossing aside the music sheet, she proceeded to make her own song as she — just like any kid — banged away on the keyboard. “Good job mama!” Khloe encouraged in the background as True flashed a wide grin just like her dad Tristan Thompson, 28. Perhaps this is the start of a music career in the making?

Khloe and True have been spending plenty of one-on-one time together over the holiday break, as the pair were also spotted hitting up the Calabases Farmer’s Market on Dec. 27! The mommy-daughter duo have been spotted loading up on local goodies at the market before, and True looked warm and cozy was she rocked her pink pyjamas and matching furry boots for the outing. True and Khloe also stole the show at the annual Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve bash — held at True’s Auntie Kourtney‘s — in matching gold dresses!