Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter True, 1, Playing Her Pink Piano

True Thompson is a little musician in the making! Khloe Kardashian’s little girl looked so cute in her pink PJ’s as she played her matching pink piano.

True Thompson, 1, never fails to put a smile on our faces! Her mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared the most adorable video of her on Saturday, Dec. 28 and we feel like there’s a little pianist in the making. In the video, shared to Khloe’s Instagram story, True is seen playing a mini pink piano which was perhaps one of her Christmas gifts from Santa! Hilariously, True tosses aside the music sheet for her own sound, which included some toddler-appropriate banging on the keyboard. Who needs pots and pans when you’ve got your very own keyboard?

“Good job mama!” Khloe can be heard saying in the background, as True flashes an ear-to-ear grin when she turns around to the camera. The baby is looking so much like her dad Tristan Thompson, 28, and we also could not get over her princess perfect pink pyjamas. Rocking a long sleeve t-shirt with a bow print pant, she was totally matching her new piano for a cozy morning at home. We also spotted a huge and cuddly teddy bear to True’s right, who seemed to be enjoying his personal music show. Shortly after True’s at-home concert, Khloe posted some videos of the pair hanging out in her backyard, as well as getting in a workout at her gym.

Khloe and True have been spending plenty of quality time together around the holidays, and we can’t get enough of their sweet bond. The mommy-daughter duo stepped out on Saturday, Dec. 28 to check out the Calabases Farmers’ Market — a go-to weekend activity for the pair — and True was all-smiles as they perused the fresh fruit and local goodie stands.

The pair also stole the show at the annual Kardshian-Jenner Christmas Eve party in matching gold dresses! Stylish Khloe was a vision in a super sexy gown with an asymmetrical cut and high slit, while True twinned in a tulle version with casual Timberland boots. “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing,” True’s daddy Tristan commented on Khloe’s post. Despite personal drama between Khloe and Tristan, the exes seem to be getting along better than ever as they navigate co-parenting their 1-year-old. The Cleveland Cavalier attended the family bash — even posing for a black-and-white portrait for The Collective You — and, as we reported, there was no tension at the soiree.