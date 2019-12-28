Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson had a cute mommy-daughter date as they stocked up on goodies at a local farmer’s market!

There’s nothing better than some mother-daughter quality time! Khloe Kardashian was ready to stock up on her favorite fresh fare as she stopped by the Calabasas Farmers’ Market on Dec. 27. The 35-year-old reality star stayed warm underneath an over-sized camouflaged jacket as she pushed baby True, 1, in a stroller through the outdoor marketplace. In addition to her green and brown coat, she wore a pair of black leggings and a long black sweatshirt. Peeks of her honey-hued hair peered out from underneath a black beanie and she shielded her eyes from the bright sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Little True kept warm in a pink, push coat with matching fur boots as she sat fastened up in her stroller. She wore a pair of matching pink leggings and had her hair tied up on top of her head in adorable buns. True stopped to smell some flowers and played around in the garden before heading out to the market, while proud mom Khloe cheered her on as she boldly took on the stairs by herself! The pair were up and early this morning as Khloe took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her baby girl playing the piano while “I’m A Little Tea Pot” played in the background. The one-year-old adorably played a few keys before continuing to turn around and smile at her mom, who was behind the camera capturing the precious moment.

It’s good to see Khloe out and about and looking so content despite all the recent drama with her ex, basketball player Tristan Thompson, who recently proclaimed that he wanted to go “all in” on winning her back. On her Instagram, she made it known that she was ready to move on and enter 2020 with a clean slate. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared inspiring quotes that make up the reality star’s resolutions for the new year.

On Dec. 19, Khloe was vocal about the resolutions to put herself first on her social media and posted a quote that read, “2020 is very personal. I owe myself a lot.” She continued to be vocal about what she wanted for the next year on her Dec. 26 Instagram story, where she shared a mantra from the social media account Her Incredible Mindset which read, “For 2020, I simply want my family to be healthy and happy, my mind at peace, my friends always safe and a life free of drama.” It’s the perfect sentiment for Khloe to carry with her into the new year, as drama has been quite a major part of her life in 2019.

Fans of Khloe are hoping that this coming year gives her everything that she needs and nothing that doesn’t serve her in achieving her goals. Good luck Khloe!