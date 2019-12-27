Khloe Kardashian Wants A ‘Life Free Of Drama’ In 2020 As Tristan Thompson Tries To Win Her Back

Khloe Kardashian knows exactly what she wants out of life in the new year and took to her Instagram story to share with her fans and followers a post from the account Her Incredible Mindset that will guide her through 2020.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is ready to move on and enter 2020 with a clean slate. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share inspiring quotes that make up the reality star’s resolutions for the new year. On her Dec. 26 Instagram story, Khloe shared a mantra from the social media account Her Incredible Mindset which read, “For 2020, I simply want my family to be healthy and happy, my mind at peace, my friends always safe and a life free of drama.” It’s the perfect sentiment for Khloe to carry with her into the new year, as drama has been quite a major part of her life in 2019.

This last year has been tumultuous for the reality TV star, who split from her former partner, Tristan Thompson, 28, in March 2019 after he was spotted kissing Kardashian family confidant and Kylie Jenner‘s, 22, former BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a party in February. Since then, Khloe has transitioned to co-parenting her adorable baby girl True, 1, with Tristan and making her focus solely on herself and her daughter.

But that hasn’t stopped Tristan from trying to get back into her good graces. The NBA baller has been leaving a string of comments all over Khloe’s social media. He even left a compliment on an Instagram carousel post of Khloe and True from the KarJenner family Christmas party, where he raved about how “amazing” the mother-daughter duo looked. But nothing has really seemed to have done the trick, and Khloe is adamant about honing in on herself in the new year.

She’s continued to be vocal about the resolution on her social media, and posted on Dec. 19 a quote that read, “2020 is very personal. I owe myself a lot.” She followed the image on her Instagram story with another that read, “Make sure you don’t start seeing yourself through the eyes of those who don’t value you. Know your worth even if they don’t.” Khloe seems to really have the right frame of mind heading into 2020, and we cannot wait to see her take on the new year with a confidence all her own!