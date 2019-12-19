Khloe Kardashian Shares Her New Year’s Resolution For 2020 Early: It Will Be ‘Very Personal’

After a tumultuous and drama-filled 2019 thanks to the Jordyn Woods scandal, Khloe Kardashian is looking forward to focusing on herself next year.

Khloe Kardashian is ready to put herself first! The 35-year-old posted posted a pretty telling hint on her Instagram story about her New Years’ resolution on Dec. 19, with the message reading “2020 is very personal. I owe myself a lot.” The quote came via a re-post of another account, however, it seems like Khloe is making a pretty big statement about her approach to the new decade. She followed the image with another that read, “Make sure you don’t start seeing yourself through the eyes of those who don’t value you. Know your worth even if they don’t.” While she didn’t name names, the cryptic message certainly seems like it could be aimed at her ex Tristan Thompson.

The reality star seems more than ready to welcome the new year with open arms, and we can’t stay we blame her after the intense 2019 she’s had. Khloe began the year back together with her ex Tristan, and creating a family unit for her adorable 1-year-old daughter True. Their relationship — which was already on thin ice after the NBA star was caught cheating on her while she was pregnant — then took a disappointing turn after news surfaced that he had inappropriately kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a party in February. After a heated back-and-forth between Jordyn and Tristan to uncover the truth, both parties eventually came clean about what happened — and Khloe ended things with Tristan once again.

The betrayal was a double whammy for Khloe, as she also had a close relationship with Jordyn via Kylie, even including the influencer in her launch campaign for clothing line Good American. Since the incident, Khloe has been vocal about her challenges, but has ultimately found peace and forgiven Jordyn. “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” Khloe wrote on her IG story Dec. 5. “The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?…That message is for Jordyn. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me,” she added in a follow-up post.

Khloe has also been able to re-connect with Tristan to co-parent their daughter, keeping their relationship friendly and respectful. Tristan, however, has been pretty obvious about wanting to get back together romantically, showering Khloe with lavish gifts on the latest episode of Keeping Up and leaving a series of flirty messages on her IG. The NBA star also pulled out all the stops when Khloe launched her new diamonds fragrance for KKW Beauty, having a massive balloon display delivered to his ex. “I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe gushed about the gesture, adding that she’s “really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”