Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Letting Tristan In Her Life After Fan Backlash From ‘KUWTK’ Episode

Khloe Kardashian talked about why she’s letting cheating ex Tristan Thompson in her life in a lengthy and very, VERY emotional Instagram rant.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has been going off on social media trolls ever since the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on Dec. 1. She defended her BFF’s Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq, both 36, after they seemingly supported the idea of her getting back together with Tristan Thompson, 28, on the E! series. “I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends,” Khloe wrote. “My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that will full confidence! You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all. Stop talking about my friends.”

She wasn’t done just yet! Khloe went on a separate rant in a long Instagram Story on Dec. 5 that partially discussed why she’s letting Tristan in her life after everything that he’s done to her. “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE!”, the Good American founder began. “We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is going to hurt me in the end.”

Tristan put Khloe through the emotional wringer during their much-talked about relationship. He cheated on her days before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson, 1, in April 2018 and also had an alleged fling with former KarJenner pal Jordyn Woods, 22. The mother-of-one, however, has taken the high road all this time later, writing “I have chosen to not pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative. I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness.”

Khloe continues, “I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I’m also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I’m also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn’t mean I have to be their best friend.”

She finished the post on a positive note, saying she’s been “working on me” from the “inside out” and that the “peace” she “craves” is something she wants in 2020 and “forever after.” Part of that peace looks to include her precious baby girl True who the doting mother constantly posts adorable photos of on an almost daily basis.