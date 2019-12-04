Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Who Dissed Malika Haqq For Wanting Her To Get Back With Tristan

Fans went off on Malika and Khadijah Haqq for helping Tristan Thompson surprise Khloe Kardashian on ‘KUWTK,’ and now, Khloe is defending her friends against the critics.

Khloe Kardashian will NOT have people throwing shade at her best friends on social media! Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq received some backlash after they seemingly supported the idea of Khloe getting back together with Tristan Thompson on the Dec. 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe caught wind of the comments from the haters, and she took to Twitter to explain that there was much more to the story than what fans saw on the episode. She also fiercely defended her besties against any critics.

“I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends,” Khloe wrote. “My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that will full confidence! You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!!You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all. Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about.”

During the KUWTK episode, Malika and Khadijah joined Khloe during a press appearance she was making in Connecticut, and they helped Tristan surprise her with a diamond necklace once she arrived at the hotel. Malika also admitted that she didn’t think it was fully “over” for Khloe and Tristan, even though he had been caught cheating on her twice.

Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2019

Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2019

However, Khloe made it clear that she was NOT ready for any sort of romantic relationship with Tristan, and wanted nothing more than to have a solid ‘co-parenting relationship’ at that point. In the months since this was filmed (in June), Tristan has continued to try and win Khloe back with lavish gifts and social media messages.

While Khloe and Tristan are not back together, she did confirm on Twitter that they are thriving when it comes to co-parenting. “We are co-parenting so well right now,” Khloe wrote. “It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Tristan is amazing to [our daughter]. She deserves that. We all make mistakes and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold onto that energy because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child.”