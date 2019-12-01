‘KUWTK’: Khloe Insists She’s Done With Tristan After He Gifts Her With A Diamond ‘Promise Ring’

As Tristan Thompson showers Khloe Kardashian with lavish gifts and messages, she takes a stand regarding what she wants out of their relationship on the Dec. 1 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Tristan Thompson is itching to win Khloe Kardashian back on the Dec. 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed several months after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. “Lately, Tristan’s been telling me that he’s sorry and he loves me and appreciates me,” Khloe explains. “But right now, the most I can handle is a co-parenting relationship. I really believe that Tristan wants more than than, but that’s just not what I’m about.” Well, Khloe is in for quite a surprise when she takes a trip to Mohegan Sun (in Connecticut) with her pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq — and finds a diamond necklace from Tristan waiting in her hotel room!

“Tristan reached out to see if we would help give Khloe this gift,” Malika reveals. “I think Khloe’s priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan, and if this is one step of him showing her that he wants her to feel better…I think it’s good!” Khloe is at a loss for words when she sees the necklace, and wonders if it’s an early birthday present, but Malika explains that it was more just that “he wanted to give [her] something and do something nice for [her].”

“I am conflicted to as if I should keep it or not,” Khloe admits. “I just really want to make sure there are no expectations. If I accept something…is that misleading to Tristan? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but that doesn’t mean a necklace is going to fix everything.” Khloe ends up FaceTiming Tristan to thank him for the gift, and lets him know that she “loves it” and was “very happily surprised” by it. However, it’s clear that her guard is still up. “I’ve seen how this goes!” she tells the twins. “Why would I want to do it for a third time?”

Later on in the episode, Tristan gives Khloe ANOTHER surprise — and this one catches her even MORE off-guard. “Last night, when I get home, he was like…I want to give you your birthday present,” Khloe tells Scott Disick. “I’m like, I don’t want a present from you. He’s like…please! And then he gives me a card and he’s like…I hope you accept this ring? I’m like NO NO NO NO NO NO NO! And he’s like…it’s a promise ring. I’m like, I really appreciate it, but I don’t think I can accept it. He’s like…just think about it.”

Scott points out that the jewelry “looks fully like an engagement ring” and Khloe admits that the ring isn’t even what means the most to her. “The card is something I’ve been waiting for forever,” she explains. “It’s the nicest, longest card in his bad handwriting, which is what I wanted — just something tangible I could keep. I go, this is a beautiful new you I’m seeing. I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines.”

Of course, Scott has been in a similar situation with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the past, and he tries to talk Khloe through it from Tristan’s side. “I feel like you’re being really hard on yourself and hard on him and just overthinking everything,” he says. “I know what it’s like when you can’t communicate with someone who you love and have children with and you’re doing anything you can and it might not be the right thing. I don’t think you need to worry about what it means — it’s just someone trying to get through to someone and not knowing what to do. It’s not the first time in the world that someone has messed up.”

Khloe’s mind is briefly taken off of her drama with Tristan during her epic birthday party, which was thrown by Kylie Jenner. The next day, she opens up to Kourtney about where she stands. “Malika and OT [Genasis] were like…I don’t think it’s over with you and Tristan,” Khloe reveals. “I’m like — I don’t want to be with him! But I appreciate how nice he’s being to me. He should be nice to me, and there’s nothing wrong with that.” In a final confessional, she concludes, “I want us to have a healthy, kind and loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other. Tristan is really trying to show how sorry he is on a daily basis, whether that be a nice gift, or a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he’s trying. I think we’re slowly moving into the right direction of being friends, as well as excellent co-parents.”