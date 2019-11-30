Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Shades Ex Tristan Thompson In Another Cryptic Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with her and Tristan’s adorable 1-year-old daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is in her feelings — on Instagram, at least. The reality star posted a message on her Instagram story Saturday, Nov. 30 that seemed to take aim at at her ex Tristan Thompson, 28! “I loved you so much that even when you hurt me, I tried to understand you…” she posted, without any tags or additional text. While Tristan isn’t named, the shady seems like it could be about her ex and their tumultuous history. She followed the post with a series of other emotionally-driven, including one that read “We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, so don’t stay mad for too long.”

As fans will remember, the NBA star put Khloe in a painful situation not once, but twice, when he cheated on her. Khloe took him back after the first incident — where he was caught on video with two women and seen motor boating one of their breasts — while Khloe was pregnant. The Keeping Up star gave birth to their daughter True Thompson, 1, shortly after — and ultimately took Tristan back. Just as things appeared to be back on track, Tristan was cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, inappropriately kissing her at a house party. Khloe called things quits shortly after the dramatic incident, and her recent post suggests she was trying to understand Tristan’s perspective.

The post comes just days after the Thanksgiving holiday, which Khloe celebrated with her daughter. “♡ Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!” Khloe captioned the sweet photo, which shows her kissing little True through a glass door. “I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time! ♡ #Thanksgiving #Thankful.”

Khloe has been posting a series of cryptic posts lately, which fans definitely think are about her ex. “My mother once told me: ‘Every time you forgive him, he will love you a little more, but you will stop loving him, so the day he loves you the most you will not feel anything for him anymore,'” one read while another said, “‘Disappointed, but not surprised’ has been my biggest mood this year” — which is in a similar vein to her latest post.

Recently, Tristan has been trying to make amends with Khloe and possibly even trying to get his gorgeous ex back. The Cleveland Cavalier pulled out all the stops for her recent KKW Pink Diamond Fragrance collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian, sending her a massive balloon display. “I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe posted about the delivery, and adding that she’s “really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.” In addition, Tristan also shouted Khloe out for her wins at the People’s Choice Awards and has left her a slew of flirty comments on her sexy photos.