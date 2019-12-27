Kourtney Kardashian Scored ‘Big Points’ With Kim & Kris Jenner For Hosting Christmas Eve

The annual KarJenner bash has was always hosted by matriarch Kris Jenner until she passed the baton to daughter Kim Kardashian last year. 2019 marked Kourtney Kardashian’s first year taking the party over!

The Kardashian family is so happy that Kourtney Kardashian, 40, stepped up to host the family’s annual Christmas Eve bash this year! “The party is always so much fun but it’s also stressful because they have very high expectations for the night, basically it has to be perfect,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The family was thrilled that Kourtney agreed to host the party because it took the pressure off for Kim and Kris…There definitely could have been drama with so many people there and so many moving parts but it all went really smoothly and was a huge success. Kourtney definitely scored big points with Kim for throwing such a perfect party.”

The family has been hosting the annual soiree on Christmas Eve since the Kardashian kids were little, and, over the years, the event has become somewhat of a legendary affair! While the evening has always been hosted by Kris Jenner, 64, Christmas 2018 marked a passing of the baton with Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, taking over at their home. While there was speculation that Kim would host again this year, it seems the family is taking turns as Kourtney ended up stepping up to the plate — and brought her A-game when it came booking the night’s entertainment! “The whole night turned out so well, people loved Sia so much,” the source added. “And having Kanye’s choir there was really special, Kourtney wanted to celebrate the spirit of Christmas so the songs perfectly with her vision for the night.”

The party, planned by event planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss, was a magical affair based on what we caught via Instagram! The event featured portrait photography by The Collective You’s Dennis Gocer — who shot the bash last year, in addition to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s South Carolina wedding in September — the KarJenners go-to black and white photo booth, lavish florals, carolers, a cookie bar and more!

The night, of course, wasn’t without potential drama with several of the sisters inviting their exes to the bash: Kylie Jenner, 22, had ex and 1-year-old Stormi‘s dad Travis Scott, 28, present, while Khloe Kardashian invited True’s dad Tristan Thompson. “All the sisters talked before inviting their exes to the Christmas party because they really weren’t sure what to expect with all of them in the same room and they just wanted everyone to have a good time,” a second insider spilled. “There is a lot of history between Khloe and Tristan, and Kylie and Travis, and they wanted this party to be perfect. It was very important to Khloe and Kylie to invite Tristan and Travis, but it’s understandable why they may have had mixed feelings because so many emotions are involved. But all of them have mastered co-parenting and everybody got along beautifully.” And for both Khloe and Kylie, putting their daughters first was definitely a priority over personal drama. “It was such a beautiful night for everybody and despite some of their relationships not having worked out romantically, they all came together for the sake of the kids. It was really an incredible night and everyone was so happy it turned out as amazing as it did,” the insider continued.

Kourtney, meanwhile, also made sure that her ex Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, felt included — along with her man Younes Bendjima, 26. “The Kardashians lives are surrounded by drama almost 24/7 so having a night where people could have continued all the drama the complete opposite happened,” a third source adds. “If anyone was on pins and needles it never showed because everyone was having a great time and on their best behavior. Everyone left any and all animosity elsewhere for the night, it was all about celebrating Christmas with class and having the family as a whole happy and healthy.”