Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Pic Of True Thompson ‘Cooking’ & Rocking A Cute Baby Afro – See Pic

True Thompson is officially the cutest! Proud mom Khloe shared a sweet snap of the toddler ‘cooking’ up a storm in her play kitchen.

Aw! True Thompson, 1, is a mini master chef! Proud mom Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video of the youngster cooking up a storm in her pretend kitchen. The 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Jan. 31 to post a cute clip of her daughter pretending to cook over a stove fitted with tiny pots and pans! Khloe’s mini-me wore oven mitts on her hands and looked like a princess in a gorgeous, baby-pink dress. She paired the outfit with light pink combat-style boots and rocked an adorable baby afro, showing off her beautiful natural curls as she played pretend in her massive cubby!

Next to the make-believe stove and oven, True put one of her dolls in an adorable wicker high-chair. The company, Tiny Harlow, which made the high-chair, reposted a screenshot from Khloe’s video with the caption, “When #truethompson has a @tinyharlow highchair in her dream cubby ! So so special.” The brand also left a comment on their picture, tagging Khloe’s half-sis Kylie Jenner, 22, imploring her to buy some dolls furniture for her little bub. “@kyliejenner you need our dolls furniture for stormi too,” the brand wrote.

The Good American founder is such a doting mom! She loves posting photos and videos of her daughter playing with new toys, and with her KarJenner cousins as well! Recently, the 20-month-old had a playdate with her older cousin Penelope Disick, 7, where Khloe shared a series of pics of the adorable little girls — as well as a video — where Penelope attempted to teach cartwheels to the mother/daughter and Kris Jenner, 64. “P says we are all a work in progress 😊 she’s VERY patiently teaching us,” Khloe captioned her post, first showing daughter in a black “Calabasas” long-sleeved shirt and matching leggings, apparently waiting for Penelope to arrive. Next she was at the kitchen counter, turning around with an excited look on her face. Then in the third photo, Penelope was seated next to True as they ate lunch with white bowls and black cups in front of them on a low table.

Khloe is such an incredible mom and we can’t believe how quickly True is growing up before our very eyes! We can’t wait to see what adventures the mother-daughter duo get up to in 2020!