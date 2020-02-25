True Thompson, 1, Jumps On The Trampoline With Her ‘Trolls’ Dolls — Adorable Video

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Feb. 25 to share some video clips of her one-year-old daughter True having fun outside, including one where she’s happily jumping on a trampoline.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared some sweet moments of her one-year-old daughter True Thompson being adorable during play time on Feb. 25 and it’s melting our hearts! The proud mother posted several clips to her Instagram story that show her precious tot happily enjoying outdoor and indoor activities, including a moment she walks on a trampoline and starts bouncing up and down while holding two of her pink-haired Trolls dolls. During the cute clip, True takes a second to look at the camera and flashes a fantastic smile.

Khloe also shared a clip that showed True swinging on a swing and playing in a playhouse with fake food. In the clips, True was wearing a long dress with ruffles at the bottom and brown boots that tied up to her ankles. The daughter of Tristan Thompson, 28, also showed off her dark-haired curls during the fun time.

This isn’t the first time that Khloe has shared videos of her little girl on social media. On Feb. 20, she showed her followers the morning routine she does with True and it included a lot of dancing. In the post, Khloe can be seen following the excited cutie into a room lit in pink as they both danced to Justin Timberlake‘s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling”. The mother and daughter dance team both held onto Trolls dolls as they got into the energetic groove. “Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners,” Khloe captioned the clip.

We can’t wait to see more videos of little True growing up and being as adorable as ever. We’ll be on the lookout for Khloe’s next incredible post!