North West, 6, Looks So Grown Up In Sweet Snap With Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, & Psalm, 1

Kim Kardashian captured the image that complete encompassed her ‘whole heart’ when she posted a new photo to her Instagram featuring her and Kanye West’s four youngsters — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — beaming at their mom!

Kim Kardashian is such a proud mom and showed off her brood in a new image she shared to her Instagram account on June 10! In the photo, Kim and Kanye West‘s oldest, North West, 6, looked so grown up, sporting her gorgeous dark hair straight and down while lovingly wrapping her arms around one-year-old Psalm. Sitting right next to her big sister, two-year-old Chicago beamed at the camera, wearing a coordinated gray outfit that appeared to match what her siblings were wearing!

Right in front of the camera, however, was four-year-old Saint, who gave the biggest smile of the bunch and flashed a peace sign while holding a toy and wearing a green whistle around his neck. Kim could hardly contain her emotions, as she adoringly captioned the photo, “my whole heart.” It was the perfect description of what her youngsters mean to her.

It’s doesn’t come as a shock at all to Kim’s longtime fans that family means everything to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39. But even Kim is not exempt from the stresses of motherhood and pregnancy. Indeed, she’s been open about her difficulties conceiving, being in labor, and balancing her family and her work before!

As fans know, Kim was able to have North and Saint naturally, but due to complications connected to pre-eclampsia, Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate. On Kanye’s own 43rd birthday, Kim opened up about how she nearly freaked out about being pregnant with North, but also detailed how her loving husband was able to calm her down.

“I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out! He took me to Hakassan and then [Haagen Dazs] to make me feel better,” Kim revealed after sharing a throwback pic of the pair on the “Famous” rappers birthday. Clearly, Kim has completely come into her own as a mom, and we love watching her kids grow up with each passing day!