Kim Kardashian confessed during her interview with attorney Laura Wasser that ‘four is good’ when it comes to the number of children she wants with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, is a mother of four, business owner, and future lawyer. As such, fans shouldn’t expect Kim to be expecting more children any time soon. During the Feb. 11 podcast episode of All’s Fair with family attorney Laura Wasser, Kim confessed that she doesn’t really see herself having more children with her husband of nearly six years, Kanye West, 42. “I just can’t do more because I really want to go to school and I really want to do all of this stuff,” Kim shared with Laura, referring to her lawyerly studies. “And I do believe that it’s just, like…” with a pause, Kim revealed that she “could do two more” but added the caveat, “I’d have to go through IVF.” But there were other reasons behind Kim’s decision.

“I’m going to turn 40,” Kim told Laura. “I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four is good.” Laura wholly agreed, sharing with Kim that, at 51 and as a mother of a 10-year-old, she still finds it hard. More than anything, Kim really wants to devote equal time to her and Kanye’s four children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 mos. “I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention,” she shared of making time to her little ones. “Just seeing how my mom [Kris Jenner] is 65, 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her. Like, at 40, I call her on the daily, you know all day long.”

As fans know, Kim’s journey through motherhood hasn’t been a smooth path. Though she did carry North and Saint, herself, the mogul endured roughly five surgeries one-and-a-half years after her first two children were born. After her health scare, Kim and Kanye chose to have Chicago and Psalm through surrogacy, which she also discusses with Laura in the episode. But this isn’t the first time fans have wondered about whether Kim and Kanye would have more children.

During her Nov. 5 appearance on The Real, Kim reiterated there was “not a chance” of her having more children. However, during Kanye’s Oct. 28 debut on Airpool Karaoke with James Corden, the “Famous” rapper stated he wanted “seven kids!” Since that time, though, it seems the pair have truly been enjoying their precious moments with their four little ones. As for future plans, the only baby Kim is planning on taking care of is an exam she has coming up! “I’m really focusing on criminal justice. Right now, I’m focused and have to take, they call it, the ‘baby bar,'” she shared during the podcast. Regardless of whether or not they add to their brood, fans cannot wait to see Kim and Kanye’s family continue to grow!