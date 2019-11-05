Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She Wants Baby No. 5 After Kanye West Says He Wants 7 Kids

While Kim Kardashian as her hands full with four kids under the age of six, she’s revealing if she’d be up for more children after hubby Kanye West said he wants a brood of seven.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, are definitely not on the same page when it comes to expanding their family. They already have four children, daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 21 months, and sons Saint, almost 4, and five month old Psalm. Yeezy just revealed that he wants seven children, but the KKW Cosmetics founder says there’s no way that’s happening. Kim appeared on The Real on Nov. 5 along with her sisters Kourtney, 40, and Khloe, 35, and when they were asked if they planned to have more children, Kim gave a very firm answer, saying “Not a chance.”

“[I want] seven kids,” Kanye told talk show host James Corden during his Airpool Karaoke on Oct. 28 to promote his new album Jesus Is King. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.” Unfortunately for him, Kim has repeatedly said that her family is complete with their four children.

During an Aug. 30 Instagram “Ask Me Anything,” a fan asked her if she wanted more children. Kim responded that while she loves all of her kids so much, she didn’t think she could deal with any more additions to her family. “I LOVE my babies so much, but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote. Kim added that she’s already so busy, with studying for the California Bar exam (she’s one year into a four-year law program), running her cosmetics empire, taping Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and many other work commitments.

While Kim was firm that she doesn’t want any more kids, her sisters are on the fence. Mother of three Kourtney revealed that, “I would have more if the situation was right,” while Khloe said, “I don’t know. I’m so content with True and I, I feel like we’re just best friends. God willing, I’m 35, so you never know. But, I feel so complete. I don’t feel like I need another kid, but if I have one, I’d love one.”