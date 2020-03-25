See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Cuddle With All 4 Kids During Quarantine — See New Family Pic

Kim Kardashian
Backgrid
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* America's favorite family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide to make Sunday a family day as they treat the kids to a nice dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The whole family dressed in their Sunday Best as they arrived to dine like royalty. Kim appears to be unbothered despite the continuous backlash going on over all social media about her insensitivity to the name and trademark of the name 'Kimono' for her new shareware line. It is good to see Kim lean on family during a time like this. Shot on 06/30/19. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take their two kids Saint and North West at a modeling class in Los Angeles. Kanye carries a cranky Saint as Kim tends to their daughter North and a friend. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian ice skating with North and son Saint at a Christmas party in Thousand Oaks, Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North and son Saint Ref: SPL1640271 231217 Picture by: Brewer / Prahl / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Kim Kardashian shared another sweet bonding moment with her four children as she and husband Kanye West cuddled up with them while in self-isolation.

Making the most of it! Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, enjoyed some wonderful time with their kids North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 Mos, on Thursday, March 25. The party of six cozied up on the couch together in the cute family photo while the KKW Beauty founder took to her Twitter to ask how her followers were holding up. “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!” Kim took center stage in the pic where she held onto her youngest child in an orange jacket with her wavy hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Kanye and the other three could be seen watching either television or a movie in the background with each bringing their own fashion game during their day inside.

Their eldest child North rocked an all-white look where her hair appeared to have gone all the way down her back. Chicago sported orange pajamas while Saint dressed in all black. The “Monster” rapper could barely be seen in the pic as his kids swarmed all around him but he did appear to be dressed in something yellow. Fans lined up Kim’s comments section with ideas on how to keep her children upbeat and happy amid being quarantined with one suggesting that they ask each kid to tell a story!

Kim & Kanye’s four kids have definitely been finding ways to keep themselves occupied over the past couple of days. Chicago, for example, walked around like she was a spooky ghost earlier this week. Baby Psalm also brought on the adorableness when the reality television superstar posted a photo of him smiling at her while sucking on his thumb.

There have also been precious moments that have happened between the siblings as well. Chicago sweetly sang the nursery rhyme “Rain, Rain, Go Away” to her baby brother in a video posted by their doting mommy on Saturday, March 14.