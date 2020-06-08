Kim Kardashian Shares Cuddly Throwback Pics With Her ‘King’ Kanye West On His Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her husband Kanye West’s 43rd birthday on June 8 when she posted two adorable photos that showed them happily kissing and wrapping their arms around each other.

Kim Kardashian, 39, gave a special shout-out to her husband of six years, Kanye West on his 43rd birthday on June 8 and her post included two gorgeous photos. In the memorable pics, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper can be seen matching in black outfits and holding onto each other. They’re both smiling and posing in the first snapshot and sharing a sweet and loving kiss in the second.

“Happy Birthday to my King,” Kim wrote in the caption for the stunning pics. Her post was met with more birthday wishes from fans and compliments on the photos. “Power couple,” one fan wrote while another called them “my favorite couple in the world.”

Kim’s birthday message for Kanye comes shortly after the lovebirds have been facing speculation that there’s trouble in their marriage. It started after things were reportedly tense between them during their time in quarantine together. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they had been “disagreeing more than usual” in May.

“They’ve been trying to take some space from each other, but it’s been really difficult,” the source explained. “The quarantine has actually been really hard spending so much time in close quarters with all of the kids,” North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Fortunately, everything seems fine now, though, and both Kim and Kanye have been using their platforms to help fight racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement, which is working toward justice for George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, and racial justice overall. “Kim and Kanye are doing great,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us on June 5. “The rumors that they’re having issues right now do not bother them. They’re paying no attention to anything but what’s happening in our world right now.”