Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Stressed’ During Quarantine: ‘It’s Been Really Difficult’ On Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is definitely being tested during quarantine. HollywoodLife has learned that although Ye recently took their 4 kids to Wyoming to give Kim a break, things have not improved between them.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been spending too much time together while quarantined together at home in LA. Right now, things are tense between the Skims founder, 39, and the “Closed On Sunday” rapper, 42, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Between parenting, working and trying to carve out alone time under the same roof, Kim and Kanye have been “disagreeing more than usual,” the source says.

“They’ve been trying to take some space from each other, but it’s been really difficult. The quarantine has actually been really hard spending so much time in close quarters with all of the kids,” North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm (11 months),” the insider continues, noting that Kim seems to be more stressed than Kanye.

“She’s doing the best she can. It’s been a little tough on her to find time to get everything done and take time for herself,” the source admits. “Kim is dealing with a lot of stress between the kids and balancing her [law] studies, KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands. — The quarantine has just added to the stress. It’s hard to find space right now, especially after she had a taste of it for a few days” when Kanye took the kids to Wyoming at the end of April.

“When Kanye was away and she had her quiet time, it made her realize how much she’s been needing it,” the insider say. “They’ve both found quarantine to be really stressful at times, which causes fights, so they’re trying to give each other breaks. They both feel they’re spending way too much time together, but where else are they supposed to go?”

Rumors that Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been strained while in quarantine have been swirling for weeks. Kim and Kanye, who wed in Italy in May 2014, have not addressed the status of their marriage. It’s been business as usual for Kim, who continues to share sweet family photos and information about her KKW Beauty, Fragrance and Skims brands on social media. Meanwhile, Ye hasn’t tweeted since the beginning of March.