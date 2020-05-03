Kim Kardashian And Kanye West: The Truth About Their Relationship After Rumors Of Trouble

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have been facing speculation that their marriage may be in trouble after they’ve reportedly been ‘arguing a lot’ in quarantine.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, have been quarantining together with their four kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm, and although a recent report claims they’ve been “arguing a lot” things between them are “fine” Despite a source telling Us Weekly that “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves”, it turns out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has just needed time alone to focus on some work she’s been doing so the rapper took their kids to their Wyoming home to help make that happen.

“Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming. She needed peace and quiet and alone time for herself personally, but also because she needed to focus on her law studies and business meetings and decisions which included SKIMS. It was Kanye’s idea to go. She had work to do and felt she needed peace and quiet so Kanye took them. Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They’re solid. They’re totally fine and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise. Just like any mom, Kim too needs time for herself.”

Before Kanye went off to Wyoming, Kim shared numerous pics and videos of her and her mini-mes enjoying their time at home during quarantine. One of her most recent posts included a pic with North that showed them twinning in white shirts that read “Kanye” in blue glitter across the front. “What’s your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know….” she captioned the pic. “Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7.”

It’s great to know Kim and Kanye are doing well and that Kim is able to spend some time on her own to get some things done. We look forward to seeing more from their family soon.