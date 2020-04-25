See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Twins With North West, 6 & Reveals Her ‘Favorite Thing’ About Quarantine — See Pic

Kim Kardashian and North West rocked matching ‘Kanye’ sweatshirts in this adorable quarantine selfie! The 6-year-old was looking so grown up as she posed alongside her mom.

Kim Kardashian, 39, shared the sweetest photo of her and 6-year-old daughter North West! The mother-daughter duo twinned in Kanye West sweatshirts while quarantined at home on Saturday, April 25 — just a day after it was announced that the “Flashing Lights” rapper is officially a billionaire. The white mock-necked crews read “Kanye” in blue glitter, and appeared to feature an artistic drawing of the Yeezy designer. “What’s your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know….” Kim captioned the image to her 266 million followers, before going on to reveal her own answer! “Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added.

The KKW Beauty founder looked flawless in the photo, opting for a neutral ’90s inspired makeup look. Kim showed off a matte nude lipstick as she flashed the camera a kissy face, and added a light brown shadow to her eyes along with a barely-there winged black liner. The look was more low key than usual for the natural beauty, and but she kept a touch of glam with her signature luscious eye lashes. She finished her look with light waves in her center-parted dark hair, which framed the right side of her face. As for North, the eldest Kardashian-West kid looked so cute as she rocked two Princess Leia inspired buns on the top of her head! Rapper 2 Chainz commented what we were all thinking: “She’s growing up.”

It was perfect timing for Kanye’s girls to rock the sweatshirt — which appears to be exclusive, as it’s not available on the Kanye merch site for purchase — as he was just named a billionaire by Forbes magazine on April 24! The article detailed that the Watch The Throne rapper’s “current net worth estimate” is $1.3 billion. Kanye did, however, attempt to correct the exact number. “It’s not a billion,” Kanye reportedly texted Forbes on the night before the article went live. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Kim was proud of her husband either way, and re-tweeted another news article about the exciting accomplishment. The SKIMS founder simply tweeted a prayer emoji alongside the story, which was headlined “Kanye West Vaults From Broke to Billions With Yeezy in Demand.”