Kim Kardashian Stuns In Low-Cut Top & Flowy Hair After Bragging About Kanye’s Billionaire Status

Kim Kardashian made posing in the bathroom look sexy in her latest Instagram pic!

Who knew taking a selfie next to a paper towel dispenser could be so hot? Kim Kardashian, 39, kicked off the weekend on Saturday, April 25, by showing off her amazing figure in a random bathroom of sorts. The mother-of-four posted a sultry Instagram snap where she dazzled in a low-cut top with her gorgeous hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Kim of course made sure to highlight the KKW Beauty products she was wearing on her face that only enhanced how amazing she looked. She also added a touch of comedy to the sizzling pic by captioning it with a toilet bowl and selfie emoji. “Miss you!” her longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban AKA Food God, 46, wrote in the comments section, more than likely referring to them not being able to see each other amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

What a week it has been for Kim and her husband Kanye West, 42. Forbes published a piece on the “Gold Digger” rapper on Friday, April 24, where they cemented his unbelievable financial success by revealing he’s officially a billionaire. Kim took to Twitter on the very same day the publication acknowledged his accomplishment with this flashy headline — “Kanye Is Now Officially A Billionaire” — but instead chose to share an article about the future of Kanye’s money-making empire, Yeezy. Kim simply left a praise-hands emoji over Bloomberg’s article on April 24, which read, “Kanye West Vaults From Broke to Billions With Yeezy in Demand.”

She’s also been having a blast during her time in isolation with her four children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 mos. “Kim is doing everything she can to turn this challenging time into something fun and positive for her kids,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “She’s normally very strict about routines and bedtimes and that kind of thing, but she’s totally relaxed all the rules for her kids. She’s trying to make this more like a fun holiday than something that’s scary and restrictive.”

The insider continued, “They only have each other to play with and they are actually having a lot of fun together. Even though they can’t go anywhere, they’re making the best of it as a family.”