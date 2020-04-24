Kim Kardashian’s Letting Her Kids ‘Stay Up Late’ & Get ‘Extra Treats’ To Help Make Isolation Feel ‘Fun’

Self-isolating during the pandemic is frustrating, but Kim Kardashian’s cherishing the family time. She’s not letting her four kids get bored, and showering them with love!

As California residents remain under stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 crisis, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are home 24/7 with their four kids. While taking care of four children on a normal day is tough, Kim, like any parent, is understandably finding it hard to cope without being able to go outside. But she’s busy making the most of the situation, a source close to the Kardashian-West family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She’s taking the opportunity to foster family togetherness, and treat Saint, North, Chicago, and Psalm to a little extra fun! So, what does that include? “Staying up late and getting extra treats,” the source said. Lucky ducks.

“Kim is doing everything she can to turn this challenging time into something fun and positive for her kids,” they explained. “She’s normally very strict about routines and bedtimes and that kind of thing, but she’s totally relaxed all the rules for her kids. She’s trying to make this more like a fun holiday than something that’s scary and restrictive.” What a good mom! Kim isn’t pretending like this is easy; North, 6, and Saint, 4, are apparently asking her to let them go on playdates with their friends, but she has to remind them that it’s not possible right now. The bright side, in Kim’s eyes, is that this time of together has “strengthened the bond” between her children.

“They only have each other to play with and they are actually having a lot of fun together,” the insider said. “Even though they can’t go anywhere, they’re making the best of it as a family.” A second source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star echoed this, telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s loving the togetherness despite the circumstances: “Will it be great to go out again? Absolutely. But, it’s been a blessing to be there and watch her kids grow up and become such great friends to each other.” Along with letting her little ones stay up late and have treats, Kim’s embracing the opportunity to be “more hands on” and plan tons of fun activities. “She’s really letting her kids run wild in all the right ways.”

Kim recently posted a makeup tutorial on Instagram that instantly went viral because of a hilarious cameo from North. Hijinks aside, a lot of moms connected to it because of Kim’s candidness about how much she needed some alone time. She had holed up in a guest bathroom away from the kids just so she could do her makeup in peace! That beautiful moment of quietness was botched when North barged in on her to ask a million questions about “PE time” and fiddle around with her mom’s things. While Kanye’s taking care of the kids, too, our source said, the woman just needs some time to herself! Though frustrated in the moment, Kim realized later that her silly video with North was something to cherish.

“After seeing how the vides turned out and the reaction she and North got from everybody, Kim realized it was actually so much better than she had ever planned,” a third source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. North crashed Kim’s stay-at-home PSA video, too, and she thought that was even better. “Not only were those moments hysterical, but they were such a cute way to document this time for her and North.”