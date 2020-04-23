Kim Kardashian Proves Staying Home Isn’t So Bad With Cute Pic Of Saint West: ‘Look At This Face’

Kim Kardashian just shared the sweetest snap of her son Saint, who made a face at the camera and showed off his curly hair while in quarantine.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is loving spending time with her kiddos while in quarantine. The mom-of-four posted the sweetest snap of her son Saint West, 4, and fans can’t handle how cute he looks. “Look at this face,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the shot, which showed her shirtless son making a face at the camera, wearing only a gold cross around his neck. Saint also showed off his super curly brunette locks, which he appears to be growing out while in lockdown with his mom, dad Kanye West and siblings North, 6, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

“Definitely Kanye’s son,” one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, “He looks just like you!” There’s no doubt he’s certainly Kim and Kanye’s mini-me. The SKIMS founder also posted a pic of North and Saint on April 17, which showed the pair cruising the high altitudes on a lavish plane. The brother and sister sweetly smiled for the photo, and Kim couldn’t resist sharing the candid snapshot with her 166 million followers. “Found this pic of these cuties in my phone,” Kim wrote, adding a sparkle emoji. Too cute!

This quarantine has put Kim in a nostalgic mood, now that she has the time to sift through old photos. Earlier into her family’s isolation, Kim shared another throwback photo of the KKW Beauty owner in her teenage years on March 20. Fans couldn’t help but point out that a young Kim was essentially North’s twin!

Although Kim has been indulging in reliving old memories through photos, business still carries on as usual! Although she’s following social distancing orders, Kim is filming KUWTK at home (separately from her sisters) and promoting her shape wear brand, SKIMS. On April 15, she shared a photo of herself modeling one of the brand’s new pieces, called the “Stretch Rib,” which is a “sport-inspired collection of soft ribbed underwear and loungewear pieces.” Kim is the queen of doing the most!