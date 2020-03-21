Kim Kardashian Posts 90’s Throwback Pic & Fans Think She’s Daughter North’s Twin

Move over Cher Horowitz — Kim Kardashian just proved she’s the ultimate 90’s queen with this gorgeous pic from her teen years!

We never realized how much Kim Kardashian, 39, and eldest daughter North West, 6, look alike! The KKW Beauty founder posted a stunning throwback photo from her teen years to Instagram on Friday, Mar. 20 and the pic was everything. Kim gave her best model face as she stared into the camera with a serious smoulder, rocking a neutral beige t-shirt that looked just like something from Kanye West‘s Yeezy line. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true ’90s moment without the defacto accessory of the era — a velvet choker. Stylish Kim opted for a burgundy version with a cross that looked straight out of 1996 film The Craft. “90’s throwback,” she appropriately captioned the photo of a photo.

Kim’s 163 million followers were loving the stunning pic, but quickly noticed how much her daughter North looked like her! Her close friend and star of Relatively Nat & Liv Natalie Halcro noted “Omg North’s twin,” adding a heart and heart eye emoji. “Wow, I never noticed how much your daughter looks like you!!!” another fan added — they can say that again! Others simply were taken aback by the SKIMS founders’ beauty. “Been Beautiful,” Noah Cyrus added, while another added, “a beauty then, and a beauty now.”

As always, Kim’s makeup was totally on point for the photo as she rocked the decades go-to red-brown matte lipstick that little sister Kylie Jenner totally brought back into style! The color was also reminiscent of the infamous Club Monaco “Glaze” shade sported by Monica Lewinsky in her 1999 interview with Barbara Walters. The rest of teenage Kim’s look was fairly neutral, with a hint of liner, natural brows and a light blush. She kept the look simple with her dark, natural hair parted in the center and the photo seriously looks like it could be part of a campaign for Urban Outfitters!

Kim has been sharing a slew of old photos lately as she, Kanye, 42, and their kids North West, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and baby Psalm, 10 months, are in quarantine away from the rest of the KarJenner clan. “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kim posted another throwback of her and sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, on Mar. 18. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,” she continued.