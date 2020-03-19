Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Sisters Amid Quarantine: We’re ‘Staying Away From Each Other’

Normally the Kar-Jenner sisters do everything together. Kim Kardashian is revealing that they’re all self-distancing due to the coronavirus and she misses her siblings so much.

There’s probably to celebrity family that is tighter than the Kardashian-Jenners. But with the coronavirus outbreak, they’re keeping apart from each other and social distancing. Kim Kardashian, 39, shared an Instagram photo of herself and sister Kendall Jenner, 24, getting prepped by a glam squad, as they both had full faces of gorgeous makeup, while Kendall was having her hair done by a stylist. You can see the pic here. Kim says she misses her siblings, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making them stay in isolation.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,” Kim captioned the Instagram pic on March 18.

Her sister Kylie Jenner, 22, is getting through social isolation just fine, as she basically stayed at home and went into hiding when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster, 2. “Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine,” she began a series of Instagram story posts Mar. 18. “I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this, I didn’t leave the house for months,” she continued.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, had her own coronavirus scare, as she attended a birthday party in February for her friend, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. He has since tested positive for COVID-19. Since Kris came in contact with him at his bash, she has been tested and fortunately it came back negative for the coronavirus. No wonder her daughters are being so vigilant about self distancing!