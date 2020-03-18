Drake Self Quarantines After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant Before He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Drake was hanging with Kevin Durant in Los Angeles just days before his positive COVID-19 test — and is reportedly under self-quarantine at his mansion in Canada.

Drake, 33, isn’t taking any chances. The Canadian star has reportedly quarantined himself in his Toronto home after being exposed to the rapidly spreading Coronavirus, Page Six reports. Drake was spotted enjoying an evening out at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, 31, on Wednesday, Mar. 11 — just a week before Kevin announced he tested positive on Tuesday, Mar. 17. The “Hotline Bling” rapper even shared a series of snaps from their evening out on Instagram, including a candid of the pair leaving the popular lounge. “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” he captioned the pics, posted Mar. 11. While it’s unclear when, exactly, Drake returned to his hometown, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has implemented strict rules about a 14-day self-isolated quarantine for anyone entering the country.

Kevin was one of four Brooklyn Nets players that was found to have COVID-19, who’s names were not released by the time. “Everyone be careful. Take care of yourself and quarantine,” Kevin said The Athletic after his test results came in. “We’re going to get through this,” he also added. In addition, the team also released a statement via Twitter: “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” they posted to the social media platform.

The Toronto native has yet to confirm his quarantine on social media, or if he has been tested for the virus — but, like the rest of us, will be spending time at home. Ontario native Justin Bieber also recently returned to Canada, along with wife Hailey Baldwin.

As for Kevin, he joins a growing list of celebrities and public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes fellow NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Christian Wood. Idris Elba also took to social media to confirm he tested positive despite being asymptomatic, shortly after coming into contact with an individual who also tested positive on Mar. 4. While neither party has confirmed, Idris was spotted taking photos with Sophie Trudeau, wife of Justin Trudeau — who has tested positive for COVID-19 — at a WE Day event in London, England that same day. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities who publicly confirmed they had the virus, and have been recovering in Sydney, Australia.