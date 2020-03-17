Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus After It’s Revealed 4 Nets Players Have COVID-19

The first true NBA superstar has tested positive for the coronavirus. Kevin Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets players who have come down with COVID-19.

With the coronavirus causing a state of emergency in New York City, four players for the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19. NBA superstar Kevin Durant, 31 is among that group. K-D told @theathleticnba that he’s feeling fine and “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.” The team had announced on March 17 that, “Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

Kevin has not played this season due to a ruptured achilles tendon that he suffered during the 2019 NBA finals when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors. He’s not expected back when the league eventually resumes play after suspending its 2020 season on March 12 when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert got positive COVID-19 test results back just before tip-off in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Kevin hasn’t played this season, he’s still been a regular presence at the Nets home games by cheering on his new teammates. With the four Nets players testing positive for COVID-19, it brings the number of NBA players with the virus to seven. Rudy was the first case, and then his teammate Donovan Mitchell subsequently tested positive. Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood has tested positive as well. The Nets have not played the Jazz or Pistons in Feb. or March as the coronavirus began its spread throughout the U.S.

Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.@KDTrey5 tells @ShamsCharania that he is feeling fine. — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 17, 2020

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the team’s statement said. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery.”